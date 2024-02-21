Oprah Winfrey & Niecy Nash-Betts Are Receiving Major Honors at GLAAD Media Awards 2024

Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey and Niecy Nash-Betts will be honored at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards!

Oprah will be receiving GLAAD’s Vanguard Award for her efforts in promoting the acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, and Antonio Banderas are some of the famous names who have been honored with the award.

Niecy will be recognized with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which is given to someone who raises awareness of LGBTQ people and issues. Past honorees include Laverne Cox, Ruby Rose, Ellen DeGeneres, and Melissa Etheridge.

Other celebrities attending the GLAAD Media Awards this year include Alexandra Shipp, Daniel Franzese, Heather Dubrow, Jason Sudeikis, Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey, Meredith Marks, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Victoria Monét, David Archuleta, and Michelle Visage.