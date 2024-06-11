Getty

Oprah Winfrey was recently admitted to a hospital because of a stomach bug.

Winfrey’s best friend Gayle King revealed her hospitalization while explaining why she couldn’t appear on “CBS Mornings.”

On live TV, King shared, “She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends. I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV — it was a very serious thing.”

Gayle noted that Oprah “will be okay,” adding, “I hope she is not mad at me for sharing that detail.”

King emphasized that Winfrey was “really bothered” that she couldn’t be on the show with author David Wroblewski, who is promoting his book “Familiaris.”

Oprah couldn’t be on the show, but she did praise the book on Instagram.

She said, “I’m delighted for us to dive into an epic novel from the tremendously talented best-selling author. David takes us on an extraordinary journey that brilliantly interweaves history, philosophy, adventure, and mysticism to explore the meaning of love, friendship, and living your life’s true purpose.”