Oprah Fires Up the Democratic National Convention — Her Backstage Video Diaries

Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey fired up the Democratic National Convention with a surprise appearance on Night 3 and a speech that still has everyone talking!

She told the crowd, “Despite what some would have you think, we are not so different from our neighbors.”

Oprah continued, "When a house is on fire, we don't ask about the homeowner's race or religion. We don't wonder who their partner is or how they voted. No, we just try to do the best we can to save them.”

Taking a shot at Donald Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance, who had previously used the phrase, she went on, “And if the place happens to belong to a ‘childless cat lady’ — well, we try to get that cat out, too."

At another point in her speech, she insisted, “We won’t be set back, pushed back, bullied back, kicked back… we’re not going back!”

She also shared her video diary behind the scenes on the big night, including a hug she shared backstage with Kerry Washington, who will host Night 4.

It was the 70-year-old media queen’s first time speaking at a convention, even though she campaigned for Barack Obama 16 years ago.

She told CBS News why it was so important to her to show up for Kamala Harris, saying, “Because I really care about this country. And there couldn’t have been a life like mine, a career like mine, a success like mine, without a country like America. Only in America could there be a me.”

“Extra” spoke with ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce who was at the DNC last night.

She shared, “It was a surprise to the crowd here — no offense to all of the political heavy hitters, but I don’t think I’ve seen this crowd jump to their feet quite as quickly as they did last night when Oprah walked out there.”