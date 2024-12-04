Kerry Washington on Looking to Oprah for Her Wisdom & Experience (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kerry Washington spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the L.A. premiere of her movie “The Six Triple Eight,” which tells the story of World War II’s only Women’s Army Corps unit of color.

Sharing the inspiration for her Prada dress, Kerry said, "I was like, ‘What can I wear that just feels like joy on the carpet?’ These women need to be celebrated. They need to be lifted up. I'm so proud of this film as an actor and as a producer, and so I wanted to wear a dress that kind of brought the joy.”

Fresh off getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she smiled and admitted, “It's a little bit surreal… I'm filled with gratitude this week.”

Kerry, who is both a star and producer, reflected on what she hopes audiences will take away. She said, "I'm excited that primarily the film is entertainment — it's a thrilling, big-scope World War II film — but you'll walk away feeling like you learn some important stuff and it doesn't feel like school. It feels like joy, it feels like inspiration, it feels like hope, and all of those things, I think, are aspects that we need."

She went on, "I'm finding that as I talk to people that the film really resonates with anybody who's ever felt doubted or underestimated or pushed aside, marginalized, anybody who's ever felt like maybe I don't have what it takes to meet this moment, because you see our characters go through that, too. This film is about no matter what anybody says about you or the doubts that have been planted in your mind, you have what it takes to meet this moment, to meet your destiny, and to do more to make the world a better place. That's what they did, and it's why we need to lift them up."

She also raved about working with Oprah Winfrey, who makes her acting return in the film. "Oprah knows so much about all the things, so I really look to her and her wisdom and her experience... All of those years talking to people she has incredible insight, so I'm really grateful that I have access to her and her humanity and her wisdom."



Melvin asked, “Is there one thing that you carry with you that she's imparted?”

Washington replied, “I think this experience has been so extraordinary working with Oprah because the mission is very clear. When I would speak to Oprah or Tyler [Perry] or any of the girls in the cast or Debbie Allen, we all came to the table to celebrate these women and lift them up and make sure that their story is heard. And to sort of partner with Oprah on a project like this that's really about uplifting the best of us and telling America's history, it's really it's an honor, it's special, it's something I'll never forget.”

Melvin also asked about Kerry’s Netflix documentary “Daughters,” and she said, “I'm so proud to have these two projects on Netflix right now that are being appreciated by audiences all over the world… ‘Daughters’ is such an important documentary about a really special program that you know about, these daddy-daughter dances where fathers who are incarcerated go through parenting programs to learn how to show up for their families in different ways. I think the documentary is so powerful… It breaks your heart open and then you can really be ready for change.”

Washington said she is excited to watch “The Six Tripe Eight” with her daughters and son. She shared, “This is a really important family film where we all get to appreciate the value that each other brings to society and culture, right?... This is why it's important to be able to see ourselves in film, but also to be able to see each other… I want my son to know the power of Black women as much as I want my daughters to know the power of Black women, and I want my daughters to know the power of Black men.”

Kerry added, “One day when they're old enough, they'll see ‘Daughters’ and understand the importance of dads and what they're facing in the system, too, right? So, I think we have to make sure that we're telling stories about ourselves, but also that we're open to receiving stories about each other.”