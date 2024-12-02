Celebrity News December 02, 2024
Kerry Washington’s Advice to Younger Self at Walk of Fame Star Ceremony (Exclusive)
Kerry Washington spoke to “Extra” as she cemented her place in Hollywood history with a star on the Walk of Fame!
After a 30-year journey in the industry, she shared the message she’d give to her younger self.
“I would tell her to try to enjoy the journey and to trust that everything's going to be okay in the end,” she said. “I think sometimes we get so stressed out about whether life is going to unfold in a way that we want it to, but just to, like, take a deep breath and be grateful for where you are in each moment.”
Kerry also reflected on how the honor is the product of so much love and support she’s received from her family, colleagues, and the fans over the years.
She shared, “I think this star is all of ours as much as is it is mine, because I know when I stand here and look at this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, I know it's only possible because of every director I've ever worked with, every actor I've been able to act across from, every fan who's tuned in or live-tweeted or streamed a show or gone to a movie theater, every single crew member I've been able to work with… We all have made this possible, so I really look at this star and I see so much love and support and generosity from so many.”