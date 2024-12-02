Kerry Washington’s Advice to Younger Self at Walk of Fame Star Ceremony (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kerry Washington spoke to “Extra” as she cemented her place in Hollywood history with a star on the Walk of Fame!

After a 30-year journey in the industry, she shared the message she’d give to her younger self.

“I would tell her to try to enjoy the journey and to trust that everything's going to be okay in the end,” she said. “I think sometimes we get so stressed out about whether life is going to unfold in a way that we want it to, but just to, like, take a deep breath and be grateful for where you are in each moment.”

Kerry also reflected on how the honor is the product of so much love and support she’s received from her family, colleagues, and the fans over the years.