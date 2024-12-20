Biggest Star Splits of 2024: Bennifer 2.0, Zoë Kravitz & Channing Tatum & More

Love don’t cost a thing?

“Extra” is breaking down the biggest and most expensive star splits of 2024, starting with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2.0.

In August, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding.

The writing may have been on the small screen when Jennifer poured her heart out about losing Ben the first time in her “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” documentary.

Her divorce filing came just months after the release of the documentary, in which they openly talked about their views of their very public relationship.

The two didn’t have a prenup and still have not reached a resolution with the divorce, which could cost them millions.

Bennifer 2.0 aren’t the only ones to give their love a second chance, only to call it quits again.

Rapper Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in August. She first dropped divorce papers on him in 2020, but they reconciled when he publicly pleaded for her to take him back. The reconciliation didn’t stick, and she filed for divorce while expecting their third child together.

A big surprise this year, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s broken engagement, which happened just after their press tour for their movie “Blink Twice.”

While promoting the movie, Channing and Zoe showed no signs of trouble, and were singing each other’s praises.

Kravitz told “Extra” at the “Blink Twice” premiere, “It’s really beautiful to be able to work with your partner and to have that trust and to be able to go places that you might not feel comfortable going with someone that you don’t know so well.”

In the reality world, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s split made major headlines and was a major storyline on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Earlier this year, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Kyle, who had no ill feelings about Mauricio after the split.