Kyle Richards on If She & Mauricio Umansky Will File for Divorce (Exclusive)

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is back for Season 14, and Kyle Richards chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about the drama in store and where things stand with estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

After an emotional two years, Kyle shared, “He’s definitely one of my best friends. I feel very proud of how we’ve navigated through this situation.”

She said some of the Housewives, including Sutton Stracke, insisted, “You have to file [for divorce].”

Richards explained, “I just didn’t feel any rush. I didn’t really think there was a need to do that. We have just been taking it at our own pace and what has worked for our family, and at the end of the day, that’s what we are — we are a family no matter what.”

Billy asked if there will be a big divorce and settlement or if they plan to continue living apart as they are now.

Richards replied, “We haven’t even gotten to there yet, but whatever it is, it’s not going to be drama… We both care about each other very much and want the best for each other.”

Bush asked if they had ever rekindled the romance and found themselves in the throes of passion. She insisted, “No, that’s not happened.”

Has she been dating? She said, “No… by choice. I would have to leave my house in order to do that.”

“You will not see me on any dating apps. And people have tried to set me up, but I just have declined.”

Richards addressed those photos of Mauricio moving on with a new woman, saying, “He’s allowed to do what he wants. I’m allowed to do what I want… Even though it was a little jarring, I wasn’t angry with him.”

Kyle also touched on the news that her friend Teddi Mellencamp and her husband Edwin Arroyave are divorcing.

Billy asked if he could see Teddi and Edwin remaining friends with each other after the split, and Kyle said, “I don’t know. I would like to see that happen,” adding she hoped they stayed close “for their kids’ sake, if nothing else.”

As for “RHOBH,” Billy noted Kyle doesn’t look happy in a recent promo, and she confirmed, “I wasn't ‘happy Kyle’ on that promo — absolutely not.”

What about while promoting the new season? She said, “I’m happy on certain days like this — chatting with you and friends. Sometimes when we're in the group together doing stuff, that's a little more challenging ’cause dynamics are a little off. Let's just say and sometimes that is uncomfortable.”

She opened up about her conflict with castmate Dorit Kemsley and what happened to make her question their friendship.

“There was stuff that had happened off camera that made me question what kind of friend she really is, so we came into this not in a good place, and it got worse,” Kyle said. “It is hard to maintain friendships on reality television because even though we worked through a lot of it, because I see the promo and the things she said and we are back to square one.”

Billy asked about Dorit’s estranged husband PK Kemsley, “Did her husband slide into your DMs? Was he texting you?”

“Oh, my God, no,” she said. “The funny thing is there had been rumors about Dorit and Mauricio, which were stupid and ridiculous.”

She said at one point, Dorit implied she was “doing something inappropriate with PK,” which Kyle denied, explaining she sees PK as “one of the girls.”

Billy asked, “So you’re saying you’re not attracted to him?”

Kyle said, “I love PK to pieces, but no, he’s more like a brother.”