Getty Images

Kathy Hilton is weighing in on her sister Kyle Richards’ estranged husband Mauricio Umansky kissing a new woman.

Page Six caught up with Hilton at Sutton Stracke’s Sutton Green Label fashion show in L.A., where they asked about the photos of Mauricio kissing a woman, reported to be actress Nikita Kahn, at an airport in Greece.

Kathy said of Kyle, “I think it was a hard pill to swallow seeing it, and so what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit.”

Hilton told her sister, “This was bound to happen. You’ve been separated. You’ve said, ‘He can do what he wants to do, and you can do what you want to do.’”

As for her own reaction, the reality star said, “I knew eventually we were going to see something, but of course that hurts me. But yet, it is what it is, and he is allowed to go on dates and kiss if he wants to.”

When asked if she encouraged Kyle to do the same? Kathy replied, “I said, ‘You need to get out there.’”

After the photos of Mauricio and Nikita surfaced, Kyle dropped “wife” from her Instagram bio.

Richards also took to the social platform to show off her toned bod after two years of sobriety.

She wrote, “This week was my 2 year anniversary of being alcohol free (July 15th) I can remember a time when the idea of going 2 weeks seemed impossible. I’m proud of the fact that I’ve had the willpower to stay on this path. I know many people would love for me to start drinking again. Even friends with the best of intentions. Everyone loved ‘Party Kyle.’ I think that was the hardest part of all of this. The resistance from others. The old me, the people pleaser, did struggle with that aspect of it. And I realized right away that I wasn’t going to have a ton of encouragement.”

Kyle explained “my mental and physical health became a lot more important to me than feeling like I had to be ‘on’ at a party or social setting. I’m not going to lie… the fact that I looked better because I l wasn’t drinking was also incentive to not veer from the road I am on. But the real reward is how I feel on the inside. I feel strong , energetic and grateful for my body. I want to take care of it like it has taken care of me.”

Touching on the stresses in her life, she added, “It would have been a lot harder going through these difficult times if I had been drinking,” explaining she wants to be “mentally & physically strong enough to face whatever comes my way.”