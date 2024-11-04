Teddi Mellencamp & Edwin Arroyave Divorcing After 13 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave are going their separate ways.

She revealed the “difficult decision” over the weekend, writing on Instagram, "After a great deal of care and consideration, I have made the difficult decision to file for divorce. My priority is my children and ensuring that every care is taken with their privacy and wellbeing throughout this new chapter."

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum continued, "Making a public statement is not something I wanted to do but in an effort to protect my family from undue speculation and rumors, I felt being open, honest and vulnerable was the best path forward."

The exes share children Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 4.

Teddi followed up on Monday with a video of herself on a treadmill and the message, "No matter what all of us are going through there is one certain [thing], moving your body, raising your heart rate, having a little sweat, and taking care of yourself is going to make you feel better."

Edwin has not addressed the split, but he did share a cryptic post on Instagram Stories referencing “dark days.”

Arroyave shared, “I recently spoke about just getting 3 hours of sleep a night,” while sharing a screengrab of his sleep summary.

Edwin revealed he had slept nine hours, writing, “Finally got some rest!”

The 47-year-old also shared a yoga selfie and wrote, “You’re not always going to be motivated or inspired. That’s where rituals & habits come in. Having good habits is what will get you through dark days.”

He explained, “It’s when you’re under pressure that your true character is revealed.”

Arroyave went on to post a selfie with his kiddos to the tune of Tori Kelly’s “Never Alone,” revealing, “Church bound with these beautiful souls.”

Over the summer, Teddi and Edwin seemed to be doing well.

She celebrated their wedding anniversary with a post in July that said, “13 years ago I said ‘I do’ to you, @tedwinator. 15 years together and 13 years married. I am proud of us. Who would have thought between you simulating playing the keyboard and me simulating a singer on a country music demo, we’d make a perfect duo.”



The reality star continued, “From Paris to the Riviera Maya, it’s been years of discovery, laughter, tears, growth, and companionship… While not perfect, we’ve put in the work to make our marriage what it is today. And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”



She closed with, “Love you, Papa. Excited to celebrate with you today and the beautiful family we have created.”

Meanwhile, Edwin had just posted about Teddi on Oct. 25, while praising her for raising awareness about melanoma.

Mellencamp was diagnosed with the skin cancer in 2022, and has been vocal about the disease.

Edwin and Teddi attended the 2024 Cure Melanoma Gala in New York City, and he wrote on Instagram, "I always say life and pain are inseparable. And to see @teddimellencamp embrace her pain and use it for the greater good again last night as she emceed the @curemelanoma gala, was a beautiful reminder of what she is capable of."

He added, “Her story has already saved lives. And I couldn’t be prouder that she will continue to save more. Love you, Teds.”