Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have reportedly called off their engagement!

While multiple sources confirmed the split to People magazine, their reps have not commented.

The news comes just weeks after Channing finalized his divorce from ex Jenna Dewan.

Earlier this month, Channing and Zoë posed together while showing their support for Levon Hawke at the closing weekend of his production “Picture Day” at Coffey Street Studio in New York City.

Jacob Feingold

However, last week, Kravitz was spotted without her engagement ring while enjoying a night out with “Big Little Lies” co-star Shailene Woodley at Buvette in NYC’s West Village in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

In August, “Extra” spoke with Channing, who raved about collaborating with Zoë on their movie “Blink Twice.”

He commented, “I’ve said it before, like, there’s I think a lot of people either they lead from their feelings or their heart or their intuition, or they lead from their brain and they’re very intellectual and they can kind of piece things apart, almost like a design or like a chessboard or something. But she’s the first person that I’ve ever worked with that is completely balanced in both. She has unbelievable power from both places.”

He went on, “And it kind of creates another thing, and she’s just wickedly creative and she’s got taste, man, and just, like, knows what’s cool to her, and that’s what I think a lot of directors don’t even get a chance to do anymore. You just want to get the yes to make a movie and you’re like, ‘I’ll make whatever you want to make.’ She, fortunately, doesn’t have to do that because she is who she is and she’s got the clout.”

Kravitz also gushed about Channing in a separate interview with “Extra.” She shared, “I think it's really beautiful to be able to work with your partner and to have that trust and to be able to go places that you might not feel comfortable going with someone that you don’t know so well, so it was an amazing experience.”

Zoë and Channing first sparked dating rumors in 2021.