Getty

Six years after calling it quits, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan have reached a divorce settlement.

The two have submitted court docs outlining the agreed-upon terms of their divorce, Dewan’s rep confirmed to Us Weekly.

Along with waiting for a judge to sign off, a settlement conference has been scheduled for October 3.

According to DailyMail.com, Tatum and Dewan have agreed to work out any future custody disagreements about their daughter Everly, 11, with a private judge.

They have also agreed not to collect any spousal support from each other.

While they were fighting over profits from his “Magic Mike” franchise for years, it looks like they have resolved the matter.

The settlement news comes just months before they were scheduled to go to trial over their divorce.

In 2018, Channing and Jenna announced their split after nine years of marriage.

The couple released a joint statement to fans via Instagram, saying, “Hey world! So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts’… So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

The message continued, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

At the time, Channing and Jenna were committed to co-parenting 4-year-old daughter Everly. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won't be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”