Why Zoë Kravitz Found It ‘Beautiful’ Working with Fiancé Channing Tatum (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert at the L.A. premiere of her directorial debut “Blink Twice,” where she arrived with fiancé Channing Tatum, who stars in the movie.

She reacted to all the praise from her cast, saying, “I mean, my cast is amazing and it was a very collaborative process. We all lived in the location where we shot the film, so it just became like this incredible family and there was a lot of trust and, yeah, we got to a really, really wonderful place as a group.”

Zoë gushed over working with Tatum, saying, “I think it's really beautiful to be able to work with your partner and to have that trust and to be able to go places that you might not feel comfortable going with someone that you don't know so well, so it was an amazing experience.”

Mel asked, “The movie really examines the concept of power. Where was the inspiration in your life for this?”

Kravitz replied, “I don't have enough time to tell you, but I think many women, many people watching this film, there's different ways to connect this to your own life. I think this is about the human experience, and I think everybody has some version of dealing with power and the complexity of that.”

She also had the support from her “Big Little Lies” co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern at the premiere. “It's everything to have them show up like that, and in general throughout the process of writing and producing and directing this film. To have that community to fall back on and to just let me know I’m loved and supported was amazing.”

So, is she in the new season of “Big Little Lies”? She smiled, revealing, “I'm waiting for that call.”