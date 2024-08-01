Getty Images

Rapper Cardi B, 31, is pregnant!

On Thursday, Cardi B announced that she is expecting her third child.

She wrote on Instagram, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

She included photos of herself carding her baby bump near some skyscrapers.

The announcement came a day after Cardi B was seen with a baby bump in NYC, despite attempts to shield her with umbrellas. TMZ obtained the photo.

Cardi did not tag Offset, but that is no surprise since she filed for divorce the day before.

In the court docs, Cardi requested primary custody of their kids Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

Her rep confirmed the filing, but didn’t reveal the reason for the split.

While Offset has been plagued by cheating rumors, which he has denied, that was not what led to the breakdown of their marriage.

A source told Page Six, “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”

The divorce has been a long time coming. An insider claimed, “They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now. It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017, but have been on-again, off-again for years.