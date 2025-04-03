Celebrity News April 03, 2025
Michelle Williams Secretly Welcomes Baby #4 (Report)
Actress Michelle Williams is reportedly a mom again!
People magazine reports Williams has welcomed her fourth child, her third with husband Thomas Kail.
A source told the outlet that the couple welcomed the baby via surrogate more than a month ago.
They said, “They couldn't be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings.”
Their bundle of joy joins their son Hart, 4, and their second child, born in 2022. Michelle is also the mother of Matilda, 18, her daughter with the late Heath Ledger.
“Extra’s” Jenny Taft just caught up with Michelle, who was promoting her new limited series “Dying for Sex," about balancing motherhood and her busy acting career.
She shared, “You go easy on yourself as much as you can. You kind of, you give up on the small stuff and you, like, focus on a few things that feel really important to you, like a few important values that you can really become known for in your family, like, ‘There goes mom, like, harping on about her three big things.' And then, you know, maybe the rest of it, you can really let slide.”