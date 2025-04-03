Instagram

Mark Ronson, 49, is on the mend after an onstage accident during a recent deejay set.

The Oscar winner shared an Instagram photo of himself in the hospital with his arm in a sling as he gave a thumbs-up sign.

Ronson wrote, “That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice. Turns out they weigh more than I thought… Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway”

The news came days after he announced he was revisiting his deejay roots with a new memoir.

He posted on Instagram, “I wrote a memoir ‘Night People: How To Be A DJ in ‘90s NYC’ out this September. It chronicles three of my great loves: the art of DJing with all its emotional highs and lows, the electric energy of New York after dark, and the wild, wonderful clubland characters who became my second family. This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity—a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself.”

After his deejay days, Ronson found success working with artists like Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, and lending his musical talents to films like “A Star Is Born” and “Barbie.”