Cardi B Confirms Split with Offset: ‘I’ve Been Single for a Minute Now’

Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset are going their separate ways after six years of marriage.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper confirmed the news on Instagram Live. In a clip posted by Pop Crave, she says, "I've been single for a minute now, but I have been afraid to, like — not afraid, I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."

Cardi continued, "I wanna start 2024, like, fresh, open. I don't know. I'm curious for a new life, for a new beginning. And yeah, I'm excited."

The exes had already unfollowed each other on social media, and she hinted at the split on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month she wrote, "You know when you just out grow relationships… I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!"

Cardi and Offset, who share Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, secretly wed in 2017. They have been on and off for years, and she even filed for divorce in 2020, but later called it off.

A few weeks ago, Offset talked “Extra’s” Megan Ryte about the family’s Christmas plans. “We’re going to do a little traveling. We might be in Atlanta in New York for different holidays.”

As for gifts for the kids, he said, “Whatever the kids want, the kids behave well and are good in school so they deserve it.”

Back in September, he also opened up about his relationship with Cardi at the MTV VMAs.

Sharing how they inspire and push each other, Offset told Megan, “First and foremost, we pray together, make sure we let God into the room.”

Referencing her performance at the award show, he continued, “It’s times like this… you got be the man to give it a cushion, let her know and give her all the confidence because she got it. She gonna kill it.”

Cardi also spoke with Megan over the summer about life at home with Offset and their two kids.