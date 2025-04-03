Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp is confirming terrible news — she has stage 4 cancer.

On Wednesday, Mellencamp posted an Instagram Story video from her bed, saying, “I woke up to so many kind messages. I just want to say thank you guys so much. So many messages about how strong I am. And I gotta tell you, some days I feel really really strong and some days I feel really really sad and alone. And I think that’s a normal part of what any of us are going through, and that’s okay. Stage 4 cancer can be scary.”

The day before, Teddi underwent immunotherapy and radiation on the same day, which left her feeling “so tired and run down.”

Getting emotional, Mellencamp said, “I kinda thought that I had already beaten it. And then a couple days later, I found out I had four more tumors. So there’s so many different highs and lows.”

Teddi also posted a pic of herself undergoing treatment, writing, “45 mins in here — hopefully saving my life.”

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Mellencamp revealed that four more brain tumors were found during an emergency MRI. She learned of the news on March 26.

She told the outlet, “I’m fighting for my life, but also for my family’s life and all the people I love.”

Earlier this year, Mellencamp was experiencing migraines that didn’t go away even after taking medication. She recalled, “I was shaking and feeling crazy. Then one day, I was like, something is really wrong. I couldn’t see. Edwin took me to the emergency room in Tarzana; the pain had become something I’d never felt before. They diagnosed me with multiple brain tumors, but the [ER doctor] says he can’t take them out; they’ve got to get me into Cedars-Sinai [hospital]. And I’m like, ‘Can’t you get me in tonight? I want to go tonight.’ I had six brain tumors and two lung tumors; they all came from melanoma that metastasized into these tumors inside of my body.”