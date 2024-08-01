Getty Images

Cardi B and Offset are calling it quits again.

On Wednesday, Cardi B filed for divorce after six years of marriage, requesting primary custody of their kids Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2.

Her rep confirmed the filing, but didn’t reveal the reason for the split.

While Offset has been plagued by cheating rumors, which he has denied, that was not what led to the breakdown of their marriage.

A source told Page Six, “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”

Amid the divorce, there are also speculation that Cardi is pregnant with a third child.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, there are umbrellas attempting to shield Cardi, who seemingly has a baby bump.

TMZ

Cardi has not commented on the pregnancy rumors.

The divorce has been a long time coming. An insider claimed, “They both have been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now. It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable.”

The couple tied the knot in 2017, but have been on-again, off-again for years.