Offset Was ‘So Excited’ for Cardi B’s VMAs Performance: ‘It’s a Show’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday night, Offset brought the drip to the pink carpet at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke to Offset, who was on a date night with wife Cardi B.

He said, “I am so excited to see my wife take the stage. She works hard and did her thing on the choreo[graphy].”

“Wait till you see it,” Offset teased. “It’s a show.”

As for how they inspire and push each other, Offset commented, “First and foremost, we pray together, make sure we let God into the room.”

He added, “It’s times like this… you got be the man to give it a cushion, let her know and give her all the confidence because she got it. She gonna kill it.”

Offset also discussed the changing landscape of hip-hop. He said, “To be in it, to be a part of it, I’m a blessed man to see how far we’ve come as a genre to this day.”

He noted, “Hip-hop is a beautiful thing.”