Offset Says He Slid into Jamie Lee Curtis' DMs for Collab

GMA/Getty

Offset and Jamie Lee Curtis are collaborating — and their negotiating table was a social media platform.

The rapper shared on “Good Morning America” Monday the method he used to get the Oscar winner to star in his new music video for “Jealousy,” featuring wife Cardi B.

"Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one. I DMed Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, 'Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.' So, she wrote me back so quick and was like, 'Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me,’” he told host Kelley L. Carter.

"So, we got each other's numbers, I told her the idea, and she was ready to do it.”

The 31-year-old noted that he booked Curtis after her Academy Award win for “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In a sneak preview released of the video, the “Halloween” star plays a news anchor interviewing Offset and trying to get the scoop on his rumored “drama” with Cardi.

“Jealousy” is part of Offset’s upcoming solo album, which the rapper revealed is a project coming from a vulnerable place for him.

"I mean, as a man, always being vulnerable is challenging, but sometimes you gotta be vulnerable," he said on the ABC show. "It's real. That's real talk. It's not fake. I don’t want to be fake, so I'm cool with laying down here and there."

He also got candid about working with Cardi, to whom he has been married since 2017.

"Me and her got great energy together,” he said. "Especially when it comes to work and we don't really put a lot of records out together, because we're very hard on each other about directions."

He recently opened up about cheating accusations against his wife.

During an interview on the “Way Up with Angela Yee” podcast last month, Offset confessed to fabricating the claim that Cardi B was unfaithful to him. The rapper said he was “really lit” from Casamigos tequila and was in the midst of an argument with Cardi when he posted on Instagram that she had cheated on him.

“We’re going back and forth and I’m like, ‘Watch this,’” Offset said. “She got a crazy mouth, but I love my wife at the end of the day.”

Offset went on to delete the post, which he thought was enough to clear up the situation.