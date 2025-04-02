Getty Images

“Bloodsport” actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is reportedly facing some serious charges.

According to CNN affiliate Antena 3, Romanian Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism filed a criminal complaint, accusing Van Damme of knowingly engaging in sexual relations with Romanian women, who were allegedly trafficked by a criminal group.

Antena 3 reports the alleged incident happened in Cannes, where he allegedly received five Romanian women as a “gift” from the traffickers.

Lawyer Adrian Cuculis, who reps one of the victims, claimed that the women “were in a state of vulnerability, with the suspicion that they were exploited within the meaning of Article 182 of the Criminal Code.”

In a translated statement, Cuculis told Antena 3, “Several Romanians who are currently being investigated for forming a criminal group and pimping, allegedly offered Jean-Claude Van Damme five Romanian women — photo models in Romania — for him to have sexual relations with. The person who received those benefits knew their condition.”