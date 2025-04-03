Getty Images

Val Kilmer, 65, died from pneumonia on April 1, but new reports reveal his health had been in decline for years.

Family sources told TMZ that Val was confined to his bed for years before his death, mostly due to the aftermath of cancer treatments.

The insiders said he was already weak when his health deteriorated over the past week, and friends and family were able to gather by his side at the hospital. TMZ notes that Kilmer had been hospitalized earlier in the year as well.

TMZ also reports that a video of Val in a Batman mask that was posted on Instagram in February was actually from a few years ago, saying it wasn’t an accurate reflection of how he was doing leading up to his death.

His children Mercedes, 33, and Jack, 29, are now reportedly working on funeral arrangements for their famous dad.

The “Batman Forever” actor was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and had to undergo radiation, chemotherapy, and a tracheostomy that made it hard to speak.

Kilmer was in remission from cancer, but in his 2021 documentary “Val,” he shared, "I can't speak without plugging this hole [in my throat]. You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat," adding that he used a feeding tube. "It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."

Despite his health struggles, Val surprised everyone when he reprised his “Top Gun” role as Iceman in “Top Gun: Maverick,” despite losing his voice. The movie was shot in 2018 and 2019. Its release was delayed until 2022 due to the pandemic.

Filmmakers wove in Val's own health struggles using an AI-powered speaking voice to communicate in the movie.

In 2023, his co-star Tom Cruise opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about working with Val on the sequel, saying, “That was pretty emotional. I've known Val for decades, and for him to come back and play that character. He's such a powerful actor that he instantly became that character again… You're looking at Iceman.