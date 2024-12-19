Zendaya’s Top 5 Fashion Moments of 2024

Getty Images

Zendaya always brings her fashion A-game, and 2024 was no different!

“Extra” is looking back at her best fashion moments, from the Met Gala to that iconic Mugler robot suit at the “Dune 2” London premiere and more!

1. Surprising with TWO Galliano Looks at the Met Gala

In a sea of stars, Zendaya stood out at the Met in a Maison Margiela by John Galliano gown, which featured a royal blue and sheer striped trumpet skirt and a bodice of blue and green. She completed the look with a mesh-and-feather fascinator and dramatic eye makeup.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, the look was inspired by a 1999 Christian Dior gown.

Zendaya later returned to the iconic Met steps in a second look, wearing an off-the-shoulder gown with a long train from John Galliano’s January 1996 collection for Givenchy.

2. Going Fashion Robot in Mugler at ‘Dune 2’ London Premiere

Months before the Met Gala, Zendaya wowed at the London premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in a futuristic fashion robot look from the Mugler 1995 couture collection.

The ’fit, which was part transparent and part chrome spacesuit, exposed her backside!

3. Serving Tennis Core for ‘Challengers’ Press Tour

Zendaya was also serving up style aces with her various looks on the promotion tour for “Challengers,” wearing custom Loewe, Jacquemus, and Thom Browne, as well as vintage Ralph Lauren, Vivienne Westwood, and Louis Vuitton.

4. Channeling Cher in Bob Mackie at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

In October, Zendaya had cameras flashing on the red carpet when she rocked a sheer Bob Mackie dress at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where she honored Cher.

5. Pretty in Pink Armani Privé at the Oscars

Zendaya also wowed in Armani Privé at the 2024 Oscars.

The one-strap gown featured pink silk with a metallic palm tree pattern over a matching glittering metallic corset.