Zendaya Wows in Booty-Baring Robot Couture at ‘Dune 2’ London Premiere

Getty Images

Zendaya wowed at the London premiere of “Dune: Part Two” in a futuristic fashion robot look from the Mugler 1995 couture collection.

The ‘fit, which was part transparent and part chrome spacesuit, exposed her backside!

She was joined on the carpet by stylish castmates Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.

The cast has been everywhere together, thanks to their promo tour.

Zendaya has brought her fashion A-game on their world tour. In Mexico, she wore an avant-garde Torishéju crop top with a high-slit maxiskirt for the photo-call. Then, she kept that midriff-baring theme in a brown custom Bottega Veneta for the Mexico City premiere. For their Paris premiere, she shone in a gold, embroidered, two-piece Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya’s eye-popping style even blows away her co-stars!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke to Zendaya and Florence, who fangirled over each other!

Florence gushed, “She is one of my icons. This is how we kind of met… We followed each other for ages… Every time one of us would set foot out somewhere, we’d be like biggest fangirls… When we finally got to meet, it was just great.”

Zendaya chimed in, “I think what I appreciate is you’re not afraid to experiment and try things, and that’s what fashion should be for us, what we f**king like, and you rock your s***.”

Florence quipped, “Similarly, in the way you express yourself, it’s supposed to be fun… Even if a few thousand people don’t like it, so what? It’s you going on the carpet… When you see someone do that like we see Zendaya do every time she steps out, it’s enjoyable. The whole thing is wonderful and it’s silly.”