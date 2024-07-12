HBO

Season 3 of the popular HBO Max series “Euphoria” is set to start filming in January 2025.

After Season 2 left off with a cliffhanger and the unfortunate passing of Angus Cloud, who played Fezco aka “Fez,” fans were left wondering if the show would ever return for another season.

Much of the cast has veered off into other roles that have propelled them to the top of Hollywood’s A-List. Zendaya landed starring roles in the “Dune” franchise, Sydney Sweeney’s romantic comedy “Anyone but You” was a box-office hit, and Colman Domingo received an Oscar nomination for “Rustin.”

Fans can rest easy, now that HBO posted the news on Instagram that the cast will return to set early next year.

In a report from Deadline HBO EVP Francesca Orsi also stated “ I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on ‘Euphoria’ in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of ‘Euphoria’ to life for the fans.”

“Extra” caught up with Stormi Reid at Zendaya’s L.A. “Challengers” premiere and the actress shared that the cast is thankful for the fans. “We’re grateful for the support,” she said. “I think people being so anxious is a testament to the support, and how much people love the stories and the show itself.”