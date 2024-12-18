Instagram/Getty Images

Rihanna was like any other fan at Mariah Carey’s final Christmas Time tour concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn!

Rihanna attended the show on Tuesday night with “Hollywood Unlocked’s” Jason Lee, who documented the epic moment between her and Mariah. Watch the video here!

When Mariah came offstage, Rihanna asked the “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer for an autograph.

She said, “I need a signature. Who has a Sharpie? Sign my t*t!”

As Mariah signed her autograph, Rihanna told the audience, “Mariah Carey is signing my t*t, y’all! This sh*t is f**king epic!”

The two shared a hug after the fun exchange.

It was Carey’s first concert since canceling multiple shows due to a flu.

Last week, she wrote on X, “Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

Carey was then forced to cancel two more shows.