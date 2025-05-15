Sam Hunt Is ‘Over the Moon’ for Baby #3 (Exclusive)

Sam Hunt is excited about his third child on the way! Earlier this month, “Extra” caught up with the star at the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, where he said he’s “over the moon.”

Hunt already shares 3-year-old daughter Lucy, nicknamed Weesie, and 1-year-old son Lowry with wife Hannah Lee Fowler.

He explained, “After I had my first little girl, Weesie, I told [my wife] Hannah, I said, ‘Let’s have as many kids as we can have before we age out.’ And she agreed. So that’s our mission right now. We’re on number three.”

The singer is pumping the brakes a little bit. He confessed, “I’ve heard two to three is a big transition, so don’t want to get ahead of myself start thinking about four and five yet.”

Hunt also dished on the event, saying, “I love Austin. This festival is great. All the folks at iHeart have been very good to us over the years and we’re grateful to still be touring 10 years in. This is our 11th year on the road since I put out my first album.”