Justin Bieber Breaks Silence on Diddy: ‘Not Among Sean Combs’ Victims’

Getty Images

Justin Bieber, 30, is addressing his past friendship with Sean “Diddy” Combs via a statement from his rep.

The rep tells TMZ, "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Diddy is currently on trial in NYC, facing five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied all charges against him and entered a not guilty plea.

Justin spent time with Diddy years ago, and their friendship was documented in photos and videos.

One video on Justin’s official YouTube page shows a then-15-year-old Bieber hanging out with the music mogul.

Diddy says in the video, “Where we hanging out and what we doing, we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

Combs added, “I don’t have legal guardianship of him [Bieber], but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me,” insisting, “We gonna go full buck full crazy.”