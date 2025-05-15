Alana Thompson Talks ‘I Was Honey Boo Boo,’ College, BF & Mama June (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Alana Thompson talked to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about her new Lifetime original biopic “I Was Honey Boo Boo,” which pulls back the curtain on everything — including her complicated relationship with her mother, Mama June.

She told Billy, “I’m excited and I’m a little nervous for people to see the movie just because I don’t know how people are going to react.”

Thompson also revealed, “There’s a lot that went on behind the cameras that people never got to see… like with my mom’s drug use.”

She added, “I’m just thankful that we got through it and we are where we are now.”

Alana shared they are in “a really good spot,” and said, “I literally just called her last night.”

In fact, they are constantly in contact: “She literally texts every day in our group chat.”

Alana also reflected on breaking generational curses and how far she has come.

“I do think like, ‘Wow, like I really did break generational curses and I really am out here doing this thing.’ I’m in college, I’m in Colorado. Like, it’s crazy to think sometimes like how far I’ve come for sure.”

She’s studying nursing and hopes to work in the pediatric ICU.

“I’ve wanted to be a nurse for a long time,” she said. “I really wanted to be a nurse when I seen that [my sister] Jessica went to college and be a nurse… I got into a few nursing clubs in high school and I loved everything that those had to offer.”

Alana was moved by the impact the nurses had on her late sister Anna when she was battling cancer, saying, “When Anna got super sick, I’ve seen how big of an impact the nurses had on her journey… and I just want to be that nurse too, like to have the impact on the family and the patients.”

Plus, Alana dished on her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, sharing, “We met through mutual friends… This December will be five years.”

Are they thinking about marriage? She insisted, “We are going to wait probably until at least I finish college.”