Will Smith Shuts Down Diddy Affiliation: ‘I Don’t Even Like Baby Oil’

Getty Images

Will Smith is distancing himself from Sean “Diddy” Combs.

At a comedy show at the Observatory North Park in San Diego on Thursday night, Smith told the audience in a video obtained by TMZ, “I ain’t got sh*t to do with Puffy.”

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

Though they’ve been photographed together in the past at public events, Smith denied ever attending any of Diddy’s alleged “freak off” parties, saying, “I ain’t been anywhere near no damn freak off. I do enough of my own shit, don’t be putting me in other people’s shit. I ain’t been nowhere near that man, ain’t did none of that stupid shit. So, whatever y’all hearing, if somebody say that, it’s a damn lie. I ain’t even like baby oil.”

In a federal indictment from September, the docs claimed that Diddy “used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that Combs referred to as, among other things, ‘Freak Offs.’”

The docs stated that “law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

Smith stressed, “The world we’re in right now, it’s really hard for y’all to discern what’s real and what’s true. I been seein’ y’all memes and stuff. I see the memes. Some of that stuff is funny, some of it’s funny. But I haven’t addressed any of this publicly, but I want to say this very clear: I don’t have sh*t to do with Puffy, so y’all can stop all the memes. Stop all of that bullshit.”