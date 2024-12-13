Joey King Raves Over Nicole Kidman’s Golden Globe Nom: ‘One of the Greats’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Joey King is celebrating her “A Family Affair” movie mom Nicole Kidman’s 20th Golden Globe nomination, this time for “Babygirl.”

"Extra" spoke with Joey, who noted, “To say I’m proud of Nicole Kidman would almost sound, like, a little ridiculous… Of course I am.”

King added, “I'm more proud to be able to have worked with someone who is just one of the greats, absolutely. Hopefully, we get to work together again somebody."

Joey is gearing up for a live reading of the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at L.A.’s Garry Marshall Theater to raise money for the Ed Asner Foundation, which provides support to people with special needs and their families.

King shared, “I have family members who have autism. People with autism are just so incredible, and this foundation just uplifts that.”

She’s also ready to celebrate the holidays with hubby Steven Piet!

Joey dished, “Every year, we change which family we celebrate the holidays with. So this year, we’re going to see his family for the holidays in Chicago. I’m Jewish, and Hannukah, the first night starts on Christmas this year, which is so exciting because I celebrate both.”