‘Uglies’: Joey King Admits She Struggles with Beauty Standards (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Joey King and Brianne Tju talk to “Extra” about “Uglies,” Netflix’s screen adaptation of the Scott Westerfeld YA sci-fi novels.

In the story, everyone is considered ugly before the government’s extreme nip-tuck on their 16th birthday. Joey and Brianne reflected on the relevance of the themes and admitted they struggle with beauty standards themselves.

While discussing a moment in the film when the women are being analyzed, Joey admitted, “Just because we’re making a movie about this doesn't mean we don't still do that ourselves."

Brianne added, “We still struggle, too. We’re only human.”

King said after getting her hair and makeup done that she still looks in the mirror and wonders, “Do I look okay?”

Brianne noted that the book came out 15 years ago, adding, “Beauty standards and ideals, especially pushed on women, have existed forever, and it's constantly changing and it's hard to keep up with trends. But now we have social media on top of it, and we all have access to filters and Facetune and, nothing wrong with that, but sometimes it feels like you're obligated to look a certain way or to use these filters when it really should just be a choice and it should be, ‘How does it make you feel?’… I don’t think we question that enough.”

Joey also recalled reading the books when she was younger and feeling connected to her character.

“When I was 11, I was so connected to Tally's journey and how she wasn't necessarily the perfect hero when we meet her,” King said. “She's very much go with the flow of the world that's presented to her, and then she has so much growth and really finds herself and finds self-acceptance throughout the story, and I just found that to be like so hard-hitting as a kid.”

The women’s characters Tally and Shay share a friendship on-screen and the actresses also created a bond off-screen.

Joey said, “Tally and Shay’s friendship was always important to get right… but having someone that I really love and really have a friendship with just made it feel so special to have part of the movie.”

Tju added, “I think it reflects on-screen, that chemistry.”

Plus, the ladies shared what survival skills they have that would help in a dystopian world.

Brianne insisted, “I give a great pep talk… I think I keep morale high.”

Joey was more practical, saying, “I'm prepared. I have an earthquake kit at home, so I have, like, supplies I guess. I just updated my earthquake kit like two weeks ago. I'm like very paranoid, so I think my paranoia would actually help me in this situation."