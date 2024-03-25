Joey King Gushes Over Married Life with Steven Piet: 'Everything's Sweeter' (Exclusive)

Disney/PictureGroup

Joey King and Sam Woolf are dishing on their new miniseries “We Were the Lucky Ones,” which is based on the true story of a Jewish family, separated at the start of World War II, who were determined to survive and reunite.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Joey and Sam about the miniseries, as well as her married life with husband Steven Piet.

Joey is “six months” away from celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Steven.

She shared, “The funny thing is… not much has [changed] ’cause we already lived together before we got married… I have to say, like, everything’s just, like, a little bit, like, sweeter… Everything just feels sweeter.”

“Your day to day doesn’t really change that much, but there is, like, a feeling about it that is different and it’s, like, a really lovely feeling,” King explained.

In “We Were the Lucky Ones,” Joey and Sam’s characters get “involved” with each other. Joey quipped, “Do you think that us being paired for interviews might have given that part away?”

For filming the miniseries, Joey and Sam read the book that inspired it. She said, “I think we felt that immense responsibility to do this family justice and to really, like, just take really good care with the performances and with the story, and so we all read the book.”

Joey also reflected on the importance of sharing new stories and perspectives from that time period. She noted, “Coming from a Jewish family and growing up just knowing about the Holocaust… I didn’t learn about it in school, necessarily, like, it was just something that was always kind of talked about… You know the graveness of the situation, you know exactly what happened during the war — there’s no lack of knowledge, necessarily, but I think that within that, there are so many different stories from the war, so many different perspectives… I think every time there is a new story that is true that is told about this period of time, you are learning something new because every perspective has something new to offer and new to share.”

Sam added, “What it did for really was totally personalize it in a way… It didn’t feel historical… The script felt: this is happening to these people right now… I think that’s what hit me the hardest about the experience.”