Joey King & Steven Piet Wed After 4 Years Together

Instagram

Joey King is married!

The actress, 24, and longtime boyfriend Steven Piet, 32, tied the knot in Spain on Saturday after four years together, JustJared.com reports.

The wedding took place on the island of Mallorca in the Mediterranean.

Just days before the wedding, King posted a sweet carousel of Instagram pics from Portugal and wrote, "Love is cool! Love is grand! Love is kissing in front of the Fonte dos Amores and having too many caipirinhas together."

Instagram

Joey and Steven met on the set of “The Act” in 2019. King starred in the Hulu series, while Piet directed some of the episodes.

Steven popped the question in February 2022, and Joey announced their engagement in March. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy.”

She went on, “I never knew that a person’s presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

Instagram

They kept the engagement under wraps for weeks, she revealed. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Steven gushed over King, too, writing on his account, “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter.”



Piet told her, “You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

“Extra” spoke with King about their relationship in May 2022. When asked how she knew Steven was the one, Joey answered, “I met him… I called my mom, I was like, ‘I think I’m in love with someone.’”

At the time, the couple was “enjoying” their engagement, and hadn’t done much wedding planning.