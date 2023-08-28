Getty Images

Ty Herndon and Alex Schwartz are married!

The couple said “I do” in Chapmansboro, Tennessee, on Saturday, People magazine reports.

Their big day was a big celebration with 300 guests, and some famous faces like Kristin Chenoweth, her fiancé Josh Bryant and actress Sally Struthers.

The nuptials took place at Owen Farm near Nashville. Herndon told People, “We knew we wanted something that captured our personalities and we fell in love with this place as soon as we saw it. We used the wedding scene in the movie of ‘The Proposal’ as a bit of a reference.”

The country singer added, “We just wanted a space and a place that could accommodate our eclectic group of friends and family to celebrate love, life, and our future together. That was the main thing that was important to us — and that everyone have a lot of fun.”

Special touches at the wedding included photos of Ty’s late father and Alex’s later brother.

Herndon shared, "On that table our mothers lit a unity candle on behalf of both our families signifying the joining of the Herndons and the Schwartzes. It created a very special moment to help us remember those who couldn’t be with us to celebrate this day.”

At the reception, guests were treated to a “southern feast” from Al’s Diner and Deli of chicken, pork, mac and cheese and more.

For dessert, Ivey Cake created a three-tier wedding cake for the couple with almond butter and blueberry lemon tiers, and guests also had access to an ice cream bar and chocolate station.

Ty and Alex first met about a year ago, and got engaged in February.

Herndon, 61, gushed over his husband, telling People, “I love his goofiness, his heart, his loyalty, the way he looks at me, the way he holds me, and the way I feel safe with him. And I pray to God that I am all those things to him. He has taught me how to love better and how to be a better human."