Backgrid

Aaron Carpenter, 24, and Connar Franklin, 25, are husband and wife!

Carpenter, a singer and social media star, and his model fiancée tied the knot at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, over the weekend, Just Jared reports.

Connar wore a beautiful off-the-shoulder gown with a train as she said “I do” to Aaron, who was wearing a black tuxedo.

Backgrid

The bridal party included nine bridesmaids in black strapless gowns, and groomsmen in tuxes, including Aaron’s famous friends Cameron Dallas and Austin North.

The Biltmore Estate made a gorgeous backdrop for the nuptials. According to the venue’s website, the home was “completed in 1895.” It goes on to say, “George Vanderbilt’s 250-room chateau is as impressive today as it was more than a century ago. Biltmore House is truly a wonder of architecture and hospitality. As our guest, you’re invited to enjoy a self-guided tour of the house, as well as the beautiful gardens and grounds surrounding it, which were designed by renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted.”

No word on if friend Selena Gomez attended Aaron’s big day, but she did post on Instagram, “My baby brother got married yesterday. To my favorite angel on earth @connarfranklin … My heart is sooo full … Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Carpenter.”

People reports Gomez did attend Franklin’s bridal shower back in July.