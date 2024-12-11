Meghan Trainor Set to Celebrate Holidays with iHeartRadio

Getty Images

Meghan Trainor is joining iHeartMedia and Empire State Building to celebrate the holiday season with the “iHeartRadio Holiday Pop Up Party with Meghan Trainor.”

The special event will feature Meghan flipping the famous switch to kick off a special show of lights atop the Empire State Building synchronized to her song “Jingle Bells.”

In honor of the special, New York iHeartRadio stations Z100, 103.5 KTU and 106.7 Lite FM will play “Jingle Bells” synced to the light show every night from December 20- 25 at 7 p.m. ET.

In a statement, Trainor said, “The holidays are my favorite time of the year and I’m so excited to be celebrating with iHeartRadio this season. Seeing the lights on one of the most iconic buildings in the world synced to my song “Jingle Bells” is the perfect way to ring in the holidays with my fans!"