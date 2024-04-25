NBC

Chance the Rapper is teaming up with Meghan Trainor as he battles to win “The Voice” for the first time!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Chance, who joked that he had to “beg” Meghan to be his team’s playoff advisor since she’s been very busy making babies!

Chance shared, “Having someone who is so talented and universally loved and also really funny is cool... You couldn’t ask for anyone better.”

Chance is also a big fan of Meghan’s hubby Daryl Sabara, who starred in “Spy Kids.”

Calling Sabara “the man,” Chance noted, “I wouldn’t be rapping if it wasn’t for ‘Spy Kids.’”

"Stop it," Meghan replied, prompting Chance to insist, "No, in real life... literally!"

Meghan had high praise for Chance's team, declaring, "He should sleep easy and be really confident." She added, "It's so nice for these people to have an opportunity like this show. They come here and sing to superstars, it's crazy!"

Meghan noted that she was also a mentor for nine-time champ Blake Shelton, promising, "That's good luck!"

Chance said he takes a different approach to the competition than Blake, joking, "He would pay the producers. I'm dealing with talent. So, it's a slightly different game plan."

Beyond the show, could we ever get a Chance and Meghan music collab?

Meghan asked, “What about it, Chance? Pick me! Choose me!”

To make it more enticing, Meghan offered to have Daryl in on the collaboration, too!

Chance responded, “Please — I’d do that right away.”

Meghan also hinted that she might be expanding her family soon! She said, “I hope I’m pregnant by the time this airs!”