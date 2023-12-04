Chance the Rapper on His ‘Voice’ Return as Top 12 Mentor! (Exclusive)

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte was with Chance the Rapper on the set of “The Voice,” as the former coach makes his return as a mentor for the Top 12.

As for the advice he is giving contestants, Chance said, “I always tell people to try and live the lyrics.”

There’s a difference, going from coach last season to mentor this season. He explained, “When you’re coaching, you start with them from the blinds and watch them go through, like, the little hardships and, like, things they have to learn, and then by the time you get to this point, the lives, like, everybody’s polished.”

Chance joked about reigning champ Niall Horan, saying, “I don’t know how he won my season.”

Despite Niall’s win, Chance doesn’t think that it’s “gotten to his head.” He said, “He seems to be still like regular old Niall.”

Chance also spoke about being excited for Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. He shared, “It’s a really big deal to me. I’m a huge Usher fan. That’s going to probably be the first Super Bowl I go to in person.”