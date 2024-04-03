Getty Images

Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten Corley are going their separate ways after more than five years of marriage.

On Wednesday, the pair announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram.

They wrote, “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together."

They are the parents of daughter Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4.

“We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you,” they went on.

In 2019, they exchanged vows at the Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California.

Some of the guests who attended the ceremony included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Dave Chappelle. A source told E! News, “They were all laughing together and having a great time. They posed for photos and Chance came over to chat. They congratulated him and gave him hugs. Kim and Kanye were offered some champagne. Kim passed, but Kanye took a glass. Then they walked inside together for the reception. It looked like they were very happy to be there and to see their friend get married. They both never stopped smiling."

Chance proposed to Kirsten during a Fourth of July backyard barbecue in 2018. He confirmed the engagement, tweeting, “She said yes.”