Greg Gayne/NBC

Keith Urban is the latest music superstar to join “The Voice.”

Urban will step in as a mega mentor for Season 25, helping coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire as their teams prepare for the Knockout Rounds.

The Grammy winner will appear on the show starting April 8, as the contestants prepare to face off with a teammate while singing a song of their own choosing.