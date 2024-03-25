Skip to Main Content
Television March 25, 2024

Keith Urban Joins ‘The Voice’ as Mega Mentor

Greg Gayne/NBC

Keith Urban is the latest music superstar to join “The Voice.”

Urban will step in as a mega mentor for Season 25, helping coaches Chance the Rapper, Dan + Shay, John Legend and Reba McEntire as their teams prepare for the Knockout Rounds.

The Grammy winner will appear on the show starting April 8, as the contestants prepare to face off with a teammate while singing a song of their own choosing.

“The Voice” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC, and next day on Peacock.

#CelebrityNews #KeithUrban #Television #TrendingStories

More

More in Television