Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Welcome Baby No. 2

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meghan Trainor, 29, and Daryl Sabara, 31, have welcomed their second child!

The singer confirmed the news on Instagram, revealing their baby boy arrived a few days ago.

Trainor wrote, "On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world 🐻💙.”

She continued, "He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us ❤️."

Meghan shared a series of photos of the newborn, including pics of her and Daryl snuggling with their bundle of joy.

Celebs congratulated the couple in the comments, like Paris Hilton, who wrote, “🥹😭 Congratulations sis! So happy for you!🥰😍” and Ashley Benson who shared, “🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰congrats angel.”

Chrissy Metz posted, “Awww, Congratualtions!!!!! ✨❤️🎉” and Frieda Pinto gushed, “Welcome Barry welcome!! Big hugs and congratulations!! 💙🐻”

Mandy Moore added, "Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Meghan and Daryl are already mom and dad to 2-year-old son Riley, and Trainor told “Extra” back in 2020 that they wanted more children.

“Yes, I want a village,” she said at the time. “I want a big, big, big, family and my husband's down, he's nodding his head.”