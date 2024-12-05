Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Joey Lawrence, 48, and Samantha Cope, 37, are back together, months after she filed for divorce.

The actor announced the news on Instagram, writing, “I am beyond grateful 🤍I am beyond blessed🤍I am galaxies beyond thankful 🤍 My heart is so full ❤️.”

He included a photo of the pair at an event for their new movie “Marry Christmas,” which was reportedly filmed a couple of years ago.

Joey added another of the couple kissing with the message, “My forever after.”

Samantha dropped a heart emoji in the comments and wrote, “Love you,” he replied, “Love you so much baby ❤️”

Just days ago, Cope posted behind the scenes photos from “Marry Christmas,” including a pic of her in a wedding dress and him in a tuxedo. She also included photos of her wearing a baby bump for the movie.

Lawrence wrote in the comments, “You’re the best ❤️.”

The rekindled romance comes after a very public split.

Samantha filed for divorce in August after two years of marriage, listing their separation as June 2024. They share daughter Dylan, who turns 2 in January.

Soon after the filing, Joey and his “Socked in for Christmas” co-star Melina Alves spoke out in separate statements denying they had an affair.

Joey, who is also the father of Charleston, 18, and Liberty, 14, with ex-wife Chandie Yawn Nelson, spoke about family life with "Extra" back in August 2023.