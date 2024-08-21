Instagram

Actor Joey Lawrence, 48, and his wife Samantha Cope, 37, have called it quits after two years of marriage.

Samantha filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

According to the court docs obtained by TMZ, Samantha revealed that they separated in June.

While she isn’t requesting any spousal support, Samantha is asking for full legal and physical custody of their daughter Dylan, 2.

Custody could be an issue for the two, since Samantha only wants Joey to have visitation rights. In the docs, Samanta noted that she is willing to have Dylan stay with Joey for up to 2 nights a week once she turns 3.

However, Samantha doesn’t want Dylan to be around any non-family members while she’s with Joey unless she approves of them first.

Samantha has been hinting at the split for weeks, unfollowing Joey and posting cryptic messages.

In a recent Instagram, she posted a quote which read, “Not everything you loss is a loss. Some things are a freedom… some things are a devastation, but others are a kind of vital guidance, the kind of course-correction you did not even know you needed. The kind you did not even realize you were asking for all along.”

Last year, “Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Joey, who was celebrating his first wedding anniversary with Samantha and the birth of their first child together.

During the on-set interview, Joey shared, “I have three beautiful daughters and finally found somebody that’s great, you know, that just makes you happy and you feel just great being around, so it’s a good time.”

Lawrence and Cope met on the set of their movie “A Deadly Deed.”

After getting engaged in 2021, he told Page Six, “When you least expect it, obviously, is like when it usually works right in between all the plans that we make,” he said, adding, “And I just met the most amazing person ever. Like your best friend and that person you really do share pretty much everything in common with.”