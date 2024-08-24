Samantha Cope has broken her silence on her surprising divorce from Joey Lawrence.

On Saturday, the actress posted on Instagram not to avoid crying over sad situations. She wrote, “An amazing friend of mine recently told me ‘don’t be afraid of the tears. Let them flow. Because every tear is God gently squeezing the pain and devastation from your heart to make room for new beautiful feelings to come in.'"

More humorously, she added, “She also reminded me: ‘the more you cry, the less you pee.' So let them flow. You got this. 🩵🙏🏻.”

Cope, 37, married Lawrence, 48, two years ago.

Her post was illustrated with photos that included joyful images of their daughter, Dylan Rose, 1, and a Niecy Nash voice-over from Season 4 of "Therapy" in which she says encouragingly, in part, "Look at you! Look how far you've come... There were some times there, I was really worried about you."

Cope and Lawrence's divorce was confirmed August 20. They initially met shooting "My Husband's Brother" in 2020, and were wed in May 2022.

People magazine reports the breakup happened after an alleged affair between Lawrence and a writer and co-star on his new film, "Socked in for Christmas." Ironically, he told People in 2023 that becoming romantically involved with co-star Cope was uncharacteristic for him, stating, "I'd never dated somebody that I'd worked with before. That was just very, very much out of the ordinary for me."

Cope has cited irreconcilable differences in divorce papers, and listed June 7 as the date of their split.

This will be Lawrence's third divorce.