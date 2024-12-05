Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are married!

Windham-Burke revealed that they married in a “last-minute” wedding ceremony at their home in Nashville on Wednesday.

She told People magazine, “This is just about us and us saying, 'You know what? We love each other. Let's do this.’ And then when we actually have the big wedding, we won't be as stressed out and we'll be like, 'This is just a party with our friends.'”

While they weren’t planning to get married until 2026, they didn’t want to wait “due to the uncertainty and the political and social climate around LGBTQ+ rights in Tennessee."

Windham-Burke noted that they “just wanted to be legally protected and hopefully grandfathered in to any changes that happen."

“This is just making it legal and giving us those protections that we need as a queer couple living in the South,” she emphasized.

According to Braunwyn, their relationship has received “a lot of backlash” in Tennessee. Of their legal marriage, she admitted, “We've had a hard time with the environment and the climate, and for us, this is our own little act of protest. We want to stand in our power."

Jennifer shared her two cents, saying, “It's not just a protest … Obviously, we're really privileged in a lot of ways, and we're not just like every other couple that's doing this, but we have kids that we're raising together and we have ex-partners that we're trying to co-parent with, and I think that we need the protections and the rights that marriage offer, and unfortunately, we're not on our own timeline because the government is deciding that timeline for us in some ways."

Though Braunwyn and Jennifer are already married, they are planning to have bigger celebrations in Guatemala, California, and New York for their grandparents who are too old to travel.

Windham-Burke gushed, “We’re so excited to finally be legally wife and wifey! Jen is my best friend, and I am so lucky that I get to wake up and go to bed with the person that I’d rather be around more than anyone else.”

“She's the one that has my back. It's been a really hard two years and I don't think I could have gotten it through her. I think when you take your marriage vows, they say, 'For better or worse,' and we have been through such hard times that she's shown up every single time,” Braunwyn added. “As an adult, you really know what you're signing up for. Marriage isn't the fairy tale, it's not always the happily ever after, but it's that commitment that you're my person and I'm going to be with you. You are not just my partner for life, but you're my best friend for life."

Last year, “Extra” spoke with the couple, who dished on wedding plans.

Windham-Burke said, “I was thinking a small wedding with just close friends and family, but when you are marrying someone from Long Island, there is no such thing as a small family wedding… It’s gonna be fun… We already have the venue in Nashville."

Jennifer commented, “I would love to do the smallest wedding possible, but I have a huge family.”