Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been subject to divorce rumors for years, despite a seemingly happy marriage!

On Wednesday, Harry playfully addressed the rumors during an appearance at the New York Times’ 2024 Dealbook Summit, according to People. He said, “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’”

His comments come weeks after they were spotted going solo at public events.

In all seriousness, Harry admitted that the media frenzy around the marriage is “definitely not a good thing.”

Harry felt “sorry” for all the trolls who invest some much time into criticizing the marriage.

He added, “It’s hard to keep up with, but that’s why you just sort of ignore it… Their hopes are just built and built, and it’s like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,’ and then it doesn’t happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do.”

Prince Harry was well aware that his quotes from the interview will “no doubt” be “spun or twisted somehow against me, and maybe you yourself will be trolled relentlessly.”

He went on, “For that, I can only apologize, but you did invite me, so it’s not my fault.”

Harry has lived with constant attention on him all his life. He noted, “I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid. I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people.”

According to Harry, the rumors can become “dangerous,” explaining, “I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time.”