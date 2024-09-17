Getty Images

Prince Harry is about to inherit millions after celebrating his 40th birthday, The Telegraph reports.

The paper explains that the Queen Mother, the late mother of Queen Elizabeth II who died at 101 in 2002, set aside money for her great grandchildren in 1994.

Now, Harry will receive a windfall estimated at $10.5 million!

The Times U.K. adds that Harry’s share at 40 is more than his brother’s, because Prince William is set to become king one day.

A former Palace aide told The Times that the trust was the Queen Mother’s way of “passing a slice of her estate down in a tax-efficient way.”

Harry previously inherited about $13 million on his 30th birthday. Those funds were an inheritance from his mother, the late Princess Diana.

He spoke about the money in 2021, after stepping down as a senior royal and moving to the U.S.

Harry told Oprah during a CBS News interview, “I have what my mum left me and without that, we wouldn’t have been able to do this.”

Meanwhile, the prince recently spoke about turning 40, telling the BBC, “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40. Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.”

The Brit, who shares Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, with wife Meghan Markle, continued, “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

Despite a rift with the royal family, they wished him a happy birthday on social media. King Charles and Queen Camilla shared a smiling photo of the red head and wrote, “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!”