Meghan Markle’s Special Nod to Princess Diana on Colombia Tour

Meghan Markle paid homage to the late Princess Diana on her trip to Colombia with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in the country on Thursday for a four-day tour.

On Friday, Meghan was spotted wearing a special accessory: Princess Diana’s crystal butterfly earrings.

Markle paired the jewelry with a white blouse, camel blazer, black pants, and flats.

Princess Diana famously wore those same crystal butterfly earrings on her first royal tour; see the photo below of the late princess with Prince Charles in British Columbia, Canada, in 1986.

Markle also made headlines during the tour for sharing an update on her daughter Lilibet while speaking at the Afro Women and Power panel.

People magazine reports that Meghan told the crowd, "So I think part of the role-modeling that I certainly try to do as a mother is to encourage our daughter, who at 3, has found her voice."

She continued, "We’re so proud of that, because that is how we, as I was saying, create the conditions in which there’s a ripple effect of young girls and young women knowing that someone else is encouraging them to use their voice and be heard, that's what they're going to do. And they're going to create a different environment than so many of us grew up in."