Getty

New details have emerged to explain why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, quit after just three months.

According to People magazine, Kettler was hired on a trial basis and his decision to leave was mutual. Reportedly, both sides didn’t see it as a good fit.

The news broke just days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave for their four-day tour of Colombia. Page Six reports they will visit Cartagena, Cali, and capital city, Bogotá during their stay.

Kettler is based in the Santa Barbara area and previously worked for Cognixion and Patagonia.

He joined Harry and Meghan just before their Nigeria tour and accompanied Harry to London for the Invictus Games’ 10-year anniversary.

Another former staffer recently told DailyMail.com of Harry and Meghan, "What may be most telling is that the entire time I worked there, I don't think I heard a single current or former employee on their staff say they would take the job again if given the chance."